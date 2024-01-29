Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot

Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,2 Prozent auf 68,10 USD.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 16:08 Uhr ging es um 1,2 Prozent auf 68,10 USD abwärts. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 67,85 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 68,33 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 269.011 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 85,11 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 24,98 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 13,54 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,29 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

