Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagvormittag tiefer
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,44 EUR abwärts.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Um 09:05 Uhr ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,44 EUR abwärts. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,44 EUR. Bei 64,04 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 286 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei einem Wert von 79,16 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Mit einem Zuwachs von 24,78 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,98 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
