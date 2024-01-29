DAX16.957 +0,1%ESt504.652 +0,3%MSCIW3.236 +0,6%Dow38.333 +0,6%Nas15.628 +1,1%Bitcoin40.125 +0,5%Euro1,0820 -0,1%Öl82,30 -0,2%Gold2.038 +0,3%
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagvormittag tiefer

30.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagvormittag tiefer

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,44 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,44 EUR 0,32 EUR 0,51%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Um 09:05 Uhr ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,44 EUR abwärts. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,44 EUR. Bei 64,04 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 286 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei einem Wert von 79,16 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Mit einem Zuwachs von 24,78 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,98 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Cathie Wood schmeißt NASDAQs Coinbase-Aktien in großem Stil aus ARK Invest-ETFs - doch diese Aktie ist jetzt top

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

