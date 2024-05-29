Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,1 Prozent auf 60,66 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 15:52 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,1 Prozent auf 60,66 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 60,54 USD nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 61,35 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 80.492 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 06.09.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD an. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 25,13 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 23.04.2024 bei 58,88 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 2,93 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.05.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vergleich zu 1,11 Mrd. USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,04 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
