Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

30.06.23 12:05 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 67,73 USD.

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 11:42 Uhr 0,2 Prozent. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 389 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 83,15 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 12,04 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.105,36 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

