Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag freundlich
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,7 Prozent auf 68,06 USD zu.
Um 16:08 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,7 Prozent auf 68,06 USD zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,56 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 68,53 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 225.127 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 124,05 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 82,27 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 12,59 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.105,36 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.
Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,32 USD fest.
