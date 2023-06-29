Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Freitagvormittag

Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Im BMN-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,8 Prozent.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 09:15 Uhr im BMN-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 62,75 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,75 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 62,28 EUR. Über BMN wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 8 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 09.07.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 121,86 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 94,20 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,94 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 12,45 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,16 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 22.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Aktie aus.

