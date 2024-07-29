DAX18.434 +0,6%ESt504.851 +0,7%MSCIW3.527 ±0,0%Dow40.726 +0,5%Nas17.303 -0,4%Bitcoin61.210 -0,9%Euro1,0802 -0,2%Öl78,80 -1,3%Gold2.393 +0,4%
Aktienentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit Aufschlag

30.07.24 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 60,48 USD nach oben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
55,44 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:52 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 60,48 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,50 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 60,21 USD. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 56.104 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 25,50 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 21.06.2024 (55,65 USD). Mit einem Kursverlust von 7,99 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.05.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,70 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,14 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

