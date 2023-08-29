DAX15.880 -0,3%ESt504.312 -0,3%TDax3.148 -0,3%Dow34.853 +0,9%Nas13.944 +1,7%Bitcoin25.150 -1,4%Euro1,0882 ±0,0%Öl86,03 +0,6%Gold1.940 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Abschlägen

30.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Abschlägen

30.08.23 12:04 Uhr

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,8 Prozent auf 68,27 USD.

Die Aktie notierte um 11:38 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 68,27 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 329 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 12.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 89,67 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 31,35 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 11,45 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,66 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

