Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochvormittag südwärts
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,1 Prozent auf 63,02 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 08:15 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,1 Prozent bei 63,02 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,02 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 63,71 EUR. Im Tradegate-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 91 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei 86,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 26,98 Prozent niedriger. Bei einem Wert von 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 13,41 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD, nach 1,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umsetzen können.
Die kommende Q3 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 veröffentlicht.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,66 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
