Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag fester

30.10.23 12:04 Uhr

30.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag fester

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 59,78 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
56,22 EUR -0,96 EUR -1,68%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:13 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,8 Prozent auf 59,78 USD zu. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 533 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (89,67 USD) erklomm das Papier am 12.11.2022. Gewinne von 50,00 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 1,51 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umsetzen können.

Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

