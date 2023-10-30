Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gesucht
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,67 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 16:08 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,67 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,33 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 59,87 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 407.560 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 12.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 89,67 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 50,28 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Mit einem Kursverlust von 1,32 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,68 USD fest.
Redaktion finanzen.net
KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
