Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- DAX im Plus -- BYD verzeichnet Rekordgewinn -- HSBC enttäuscht gewinnseitig -- China Evergrande, McDonald's, Meta, Siemens Energy, Bayer im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt zum Wochenstart: DAX büßt nach Inflationsdaten Gewinne ein
Schaeffler-Aktie knickt ein: UBS senkt für Schaeffler den Daumen
Aktienkurs aktuell

30.10.23 16:08 Uhr

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gesucht

30.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gesucht

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,67 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 16:08 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,67 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,33 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 59,87 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 407.560 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 12.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 89,67 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 50,28 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Mit einem Kursverlust von 1,32 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,68 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
