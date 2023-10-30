Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Vormittag
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 1,2 Prozent auf 60,01 USD.
Die Aktie notierte um 09:10 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 1,2 Prozent auf 60,01 USD zu. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 64 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 12.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 89,67 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 49,43 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 1,88 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.138,68 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
