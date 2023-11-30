Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz

Aktienkurs aktuell

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Donnerstagmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Mit einem Kurs von 67,95 USD zeigte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt kaum verändert.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 11:28 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 67,95 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 715 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 85,11 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 25,25 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 13,35 Prozent.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

