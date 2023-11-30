DAX16.218 +0,3%ESt504.383 +0,3%MSCIW3.014 +0,1%Dow35.711 +0,8%Nas14.164 -0,7%Bitcoin34.477 ±0,0%Euro1,0908 -0,6%Öl83,86 +1,2%Gold2.037 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 BASF BASF11 Infineon 623100 BYD A0M4W9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Inflationsdaten: Dow fester -- DAX im Plus -- BMW und Mercedes-Benz schließen sich für China-JV zusammen -- SAP-Rivale Salesforce steigert Gewinn -- K+S, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt während OPEC+-Entscheid: DAX hält sich über 16.200-Punkte-Marke
NASDAQ-Wert Microsoft-Aktie stabil: Künstlicher "Superintelligenz" noch weit entfernt - Milliarden-Investition in KI-Datenzentren
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
WisdomTree: Seit 2019 bietet WisdomTree Spot-Bitcoin-Engagement auf institutioneller Ebene an. Erfahren Sie mehr über physisch besicherte Krypto-ETPs - W -
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz

30.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 67,87 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,29 EUR 0,60 EUR 0,97%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,1 Prozent auf 67,87 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 67,72 USD nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 68,39 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 293.227 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 85,11 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 25,40 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,27 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"