Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 67,87 USD ab.

Die Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,1 Prozent auf 67,87 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 67,72 USD nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 68,39 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 293.227 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 85,11 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 25,40 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,27 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

