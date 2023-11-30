DAX16.210 +0,3%ESt504.378 +0,2%MSCIW3.014 +0,1%Dow35.430 ±0,0%Nas14.258 -0,2%Bitcoin34.587 +0,3%Euro1,0911 -0,6%Öl84,11 +1,5%Gold2.038 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Plug Power A1JA81 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 BASF BASF11 BYD A0M4W9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach europäischen Inflationsdaten: DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester -- SAP-Rivale Salesforce steigert Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp-Vorstand wird erweitert -- Lufthansa, BMW im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Aktie gefragt: JPMorgan-Studie schiebt Bankenwerte an
MorphoSys-Aktie erholt: MorphoSys bricht aus Negativtrend aus
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
WisdomTree: Seit 2019 bietet WisdomTree Spot-Bitcoin-Engagement auf institutioneller Ebene an. Erfahren Sie mehr über physisch besicherte Krypto-ETPs - W -
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

30.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 62,26 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,74 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,08%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:04 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,26 EUR zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,26 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 62,26 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 280 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 79,49 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (03.02.2023). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 21,68 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 02.05.2023 bei 54,80 EUR. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,98 Prozent sinken.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"