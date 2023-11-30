Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 62,26 EUR.
Um 09:04 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,26 EUR zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,26 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 62,26 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 280 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Bei einem Wert von 79,49 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (03.02.2023). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 21,68 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 02.05.2023 bei 54,80 EUR. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,98 Prozent sinken.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
