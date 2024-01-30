DAX16.971 ±-0,0%ESt504.666 +0,1%MSCIW3.237 ±0,0%Dow38.467 +0,4%Nas15.510 -0,8%Bitcoin39.290 -0,7%Euro1,0837 -0,1%Öl81,92 -1,0%Gold2.038 +0,1%
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roter Tendenz

31.01.24 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roter Tendenz

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 1,1 Prozent bei 66,45 USD.

Die Aktie notierte um 11:48 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,1 Prozent auf 66,45 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.837 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 28,08 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 11,39 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

