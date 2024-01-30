DAX16.906 -0,4%ESt504.653 -0,2%MSCIW3.237 ±0,0%Dow38.483 ±0,0%Nas15.258 -1,6%Bitcoin39.471 -0,3%Euro1,0861 +0,2%Öl81,85 -1,1%Gold2.053 +0,8%
Heute im Fokus
Ex-Anleihenkönig Bill Gross hält die US-Zinspolitik für verfehlt: "Ich habe kein Vertrauen in die Fed"
Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt: Novo Nordisk hat 2023 deutlich mehr verdient - Merck-Aktie, Sartorius-Aktie & Co. profitieren
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen

31.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 2,5 Prozent auf 65,53 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,25 EUR -1,24 EUR -1,98%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 2,5 Prozent auf 65,53 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 65,20 USD nach. Bei 66,25 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 553.139 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 85,11 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 23,01 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 10,15 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,94 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
