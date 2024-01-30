DAX16.952 -0,1%ESt504.660 -0,1%MSCIW3.237 ±0,0%Dow38.467 +0,4%Nas15.510 -0,8%Bitcoin39.410 -0,4%Euro1,0824 -0,2%Öl81,78 -1,2%Gold2.038 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittwochvormittag

31.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittwochvormittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,4 Prozent im Minus bei 61,96 EUR.

Zoom Video Communications
61,25 EUR -1,24 EUR -1,98%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:04 Uhr 0,4 Prozent im Minus bei 61,96 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 61,30 EUR nach. Bei 61,44 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 351 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 79,16 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 21,73 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,93 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

