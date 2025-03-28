DAX22.166 -1,3%ESt505.251 -1,5%Top 10 Crypto11,71 +0,9%Dow41.688 +0,3%Nas17.084 -1,4%Bitcoin77.337 +1,7%Euro1,0800 -0,2%Öl74,68 +1,8%Gold3.117 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 HENSOLDT HAG000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F thyssenkrupp 750000 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump-Zölle im Fokus: DAX in Rot -- Dow stabil - Techwerte fallen -- BYD stärkt Europa-Vertrieb durch neue Partnerschaft -- Chip-Aktien brechen ein -- HENSOLDT, Tesla, Lufthansa, Microsoft im Fokus
Top News
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
Tesla-Aktie schwach: Kleinere Proteste gegen Tesla und Elon Musk Tesla-Aktie schwach: Kleinere Proteste gegen Tesla und Elon Musk
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+++ Täglich neue Trading-Ideen mit Tradespot by finanzen.net! Jetzt laden! +++
Aktienentwicklung

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications fällt am Nachmittag

31.03.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications fällt am Nachmittag

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 3,2 Prozent auf 72,48 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
68,34 EUR -2,41 EUR -3,41%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 3,2 Prozent auf 72,48 USD. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,96 USD ein. Bei 73,66 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Von der Zoom Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 54.948 Stück gehandelt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie ist somit 28,01 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie 24,02 Prozent sinken.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 24.02.2025 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.01.2025 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,20 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 0,98 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,29 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1,18 Mrd. USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1,15 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Zoom Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2026 voraussichtlich am 26.05.2025 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2026 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,41 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Microsoft-Aktie tiefer: Microsoft stellt Skype im Mai ein - Fokus auf neue Kommunikationslösungen

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge

Zoom-Aktie verliert dennoch: Zoom macht mehr Gewinn

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen