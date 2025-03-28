Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications fällt am Nachmittag
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 3,2 Prozent auf 72,48 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktie verlor um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 3,2 Prozent auf 72,48 USD. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,96 USD ein. Bei 73,66 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Von der Zoom Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 54.948 Stück gehandelt.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie ist somit 28,01 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie 24,02 Prozent sinken.
In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.
Am 24.02.2025 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.01.2025 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,20 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 0,98 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,29 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1,18 Mrd. USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1,15 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen worden waren.
Zoom Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2026 voraussichtlich am 26.05.2025 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn 2026 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,41 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie
Microsoft-Aktie tiefer: Microsoft stellt Skype im Mai ein - Fokus auf neue Kommunikationslösungen
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge
Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen