Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag zu

31.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 60,62 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
55,49 EUR -1,01 EUR -1,79%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:53 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 0,1 Prozent auf 60,62 USD zu. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,10 USD. Bei 60,65 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 92.264 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 25,21 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 23.04.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 2,87 Prozent.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 0,70 USD gegenüber 0,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1,11 Mrd. USD eingefahren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 5,04 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie tiefer: Zoom mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung - Analystenerwartungen aber verfehlt

Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

