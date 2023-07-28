Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag stärker
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 73,24 USD zu.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 11:49 Uhr 0,2 Prozent im Plus bei 73,24 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 817 Aktien.
Am 09.08.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 119,80 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 63,57 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 17,46 Prozent sinken.
Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Am 22.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.
