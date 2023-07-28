DAX16.470 ±0,0%ESt504.478 +0,3%TDax3.331 +0,9%Dow35.510 +0,1%Nas14.341 +0,2%Bitcoin26.596 +0,2%Euro1,1014 ±-0,0%Öl85,33 +0,7%Gold1.968 +0,4%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

31.07.23 16:08 Uhr

31.07.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 73,81 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
67,16 EUR -0,56 EUR -0,83%
Die Aktie legte um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 73,81 USD zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 74,19 USD. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 73,17 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 522.318 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.08.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 119,80 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 38,39 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 18,10 Prozent.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.105,36 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Redaktion finanzen.net

