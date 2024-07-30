DAX18.500 +0,5%ESt504.874 +0,7%MSCIW3.573 +1,7%Dow40.942 +0,5%Nas17.570 +2,5%Bitcoin61.393 +0,3%Euro1,0823 +0,1%Öl80,65 +2,0%Gold2.423 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 PayPal A14R7U Tesla A1CX3T CrowdStrike A2PK2R Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Varta A0TGJ5
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Entscheid: DAX schließt fester -- Fresenius übertrifft die Erwartungen -- Microsoft verdient mehr -- Neuer Chef bei Boeing -- BioNTech, TeamViewer, AMD im Fokus
Top News
CrowdStrike-Ausfälle kosten Delta eine halbe Milliarde US-Dollar - Delta-Aktie dennoch freundlich
Warum die Ölpreise anziehen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Die Welt in einem ETF: Jetzt in den FTSE All-World von Vanguard investieren!
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Mittwochnachmittag zu

31.07.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Mittwochnachmittag zu

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,8 Prozent auf 62,15 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
56,70 EUR 1,26 EUR 2,27%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr 1,8 Prozent im Plus bei 62,15 USD. Bei 62,20 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 61,45 USD. Bisher wurden heute 116.332 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). Gewinne von 22,13 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 21.06.2024 (55,65 USD). Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,46 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,70 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Voraussichtlich am 19.08.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,05 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab

Pluszeichen in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"