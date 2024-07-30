Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Mittwochnachmittag zu
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,8 Prozent auf 62,15 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr 1,8 Prozent im Plus bei 62,15 USD. Bei 62,20 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 61,45 USD. Bisher wurden heute 116.332 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). Gewinne von 22,13 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 21.06.2024 (55,65 USD). Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,46 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.
Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,70 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.
Voraussichtlich am 19.08.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2025-Bilanz gewähren.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,05 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab
Pluszeichen in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen