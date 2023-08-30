Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag gefragt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,74 EUR zu.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:12 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,2 Prozent auf 62,74 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 62,74 EUR. Bei 62,74 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 319 Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 86,30 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (11.11.2022). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 37,55 Prozent wieder erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 13,02 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.
Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,66 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.