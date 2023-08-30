Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag gefragt

Kursverlauf

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,74 EUR zu.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:12 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,2 Prozent auf 62,74 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 62,74 EUR. Bei 62,74 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 319 Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 86,30 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (11.11.2022). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 37,55 Prozent wieder erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 13,02 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.

Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,66 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer