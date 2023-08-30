DAX15.995 +0,7%ESt504.333 +0,4%TDax3.174 +0,6%Dow34.890 +0,1%Nas14.019 +0,5%Bitcoin25.017 +0,1%Euro1,0889 -0,4%Öl86,16 +0,2%Gold1.945 +0,1%
DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Salesforce mit Gewinnsprung -- UBS verzeichnet Rekordgewinn -- TUI trennt sich von RTK-Beteiligung -- Volkswagen, BVB, AMD im Fokus
ENCAVIS-Aktie reagiert positiv: ENCAVIS beschließt Kooperation mit Innovar Solar bei Solarprojekten
Börse Frankfurt: DAX springt kurzzeitig über 16.000 Punkte - Inflationsdaten aus dem Euroraum im Blick
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag gefragt

31.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,74 EUR zu.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:12 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,2 Prozent auf 62,74 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 62,74 EUR. Bei 62,74 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 319 Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 86,30 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (11.11.2022). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 37,55 Prozent wieder erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 13,02 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.

Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,66 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

