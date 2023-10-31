Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittag freundlich

Aktienkurs im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,6 Prozent auf 56,76 EUR.

Um 11:21 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 56,76 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 56,76 EUR. Bei 56,11 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten 160 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (86,30 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 11.11.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 52,04 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 3,86 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD eingefahren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

