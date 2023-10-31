DAX14.810 +0,6%ESt504.058 +0,8%MSCIW2.758 +0,9%Dow32.949 +0,1%Nas12.797 +0,1%Bitcoin32.603 +0,3%Euro1,0563 -0,5%Öl87,62 -0,3%Gold1.992 -0,2%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag fester

31.10.23 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag fester

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,1 Prozent auf 60,08 USD zu.

Um 16:08 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 60,08 USD nach oben. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,43 USD. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 60,22 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 378.592 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Gewinne von 49,25 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 2,00 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

