Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit Abschlägen

31.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,5 Prozent im Minus bei 56,11 EUR.

Die Aktie notierte um 08:02 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,5 Prozent auf 56,11 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 56,11 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 56,11 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 150 Stück gehandelt.

Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 53,81 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 2,74 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

