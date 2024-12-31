DAX19.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.866 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto15,41 +4,7%Dow42.544 -0,1%Nas19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin93.220 +2,2%Euro1,0354 ±-0,0%Öl75,50 +0,9%Gold2.639 +0,5%
Profil
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit Einbußen

31.12.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,4 Prozent auf 82,44 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
78,74 EUR -1,26 EUR -1,58%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:52 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 82,44 USD ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 82,06 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 83,00 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 36.726 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 26.11.2024 auf bis zu 92,78 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 12,54 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 33,20 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Am 25.11.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 0,67 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 0,47 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,59 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1,14 Mrd. USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1,18 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 5,57 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

