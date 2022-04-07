  • Suche
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Der Videokonferenzdienst Zoom (Zoom Video Communications) hat zu Jahresbeginn besser als erwartet abgeschnitten und Anleger mit einem positiven Ausblick erfreut. Für das laufende Geschäftsquartal (bis Ende Juli) stellte das Unternehmen am Montag nach US-Börsenschluss Erlöse von bis zu 1,12 Milliarden Dollar (1,05 Mrd Euro) in Aussicht. Damit übertraf Zoom die Prognosen der Analysten leicht. Zudem hob die Firma aus San Jose ihre Gewinnziele für das Gesamtjahr deutlich an.

Die Aktie reagierte nachbörslich mit einem Kurssprung von rund 15 Prozent. Allerdings hat sie in den vergangenen Monaten auch stark gelitten - seit Jahresbeginn liegt der Kurs mit über 50 Prozent im Minus. Zoom hatte während der Corona-Krise rasantes Wachstum verbucht und stark vom Trend zu Videokonferenzen und Homeoffice profitiert. Das Ende dieses Booms versucht das Unternehmen mit neuen Produkten abzufedern. Bislang gelang das eher mit bescheidenem Erfolg.

Im abgelaufenen Geschäftsquartal stieg der Umsatz gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert um zwölf Prozent auf 1,07 Milliarden Dollar. Das entspricht dem schwächsten Wachstum seit Zooms Börsengang im Jahr 2019. Unter dem Strich verdiente das Unternehmen in den drei Monaten bis Ende April 113,6 Millionen Dollar und damit nur rund halb so so viel wie vor einem Jahr. Grund waren unter anderem hohe Übernahme- und Betriebskosten sowie Wertverluste bei strategischen Investments./hbr/DP/he

Erwartungen übertroffen
Zoom-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kurssprung: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
Das US-amerikanisches Softwareunternehmen Zoom Video Communications hat seine Bücher geöffnet.
