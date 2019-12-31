-- First healthcare industry sustainability-linked bond (SLB) further embeds

Environmental Social Governance (ESG) targets into the core of Novartis

business operations

-- SLB linked to 2025 Patient Access Targets to increase patients reached in

low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with strategic innovative

therapies by 200% and the Novartis Flagship Programs by 50%

Basel, September 16, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the pricing of a

EUR 1.85 billion sustainability-linked bond (SLB), reinforcing its

commitment to ESG principles and the 2025 Patient Access Targets

announced earlier this month.

The new bond is the first of its kind in the healthcare industry and the

first SLB incorporating social targets, with bondholders entitled to

receive a higher amount of interest if Novartis fails to meet its

targets for expanding access to its innovative medicines and addressing

key global health challenges, two areas where Novartis can drive the

greatest value for society.

"For decades, Novartis has worked to improve access to medicines and

tackle global health challenges. We're currently working to support

global health efforts to address diseases like malaria and leprosy, to

continue novel research into tropical diseases, and to ensure access to

our new medicines in low- and middle-income countries," said Vas

Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "Today's announcement is another important

step on our journey to integrate ESG into the core of our business,

measure our progress, hold ourselves accountable, and demonstrate our

dedication to making good on our promise to broaden global access to our

medicines."

Globally, approximately two billion people have no access to basic

medicines and healthcare(1), while 100 million people are impoverished

by medical expenses each year(2). Weak healthcare systems in LMICs also

hinder timely diagnosis and treatment. Novartis is taking bold steps to

increase patient reach in LMICs with its strategic innovative therapies

by at least 200% by 2025. In addition, Novartis is taking steps to

increase patient reach of its global health flagship programs in leprosy,

malaria, Chagas disease and sickle cell disease by at least 50% over the

same time period. Novartis estimates achievement of these targets to

result in a potential reach of over 24 million patients across therapy

areas.

ESG is a key strategic priority

https://www.novartis.com/investors/environmental-social-and-governance

for Novartis that rests on four pillars based on topics defined by

stakeholders in our materiality analysis: Ethical Standards, Pricing and

Access, Global Health Challenges and Responsible Citizenship(3). The

company has developed ambitious and challenging targets against key

elements in each of these areas and has made significant progress over

the past year. The SLB represents another bold step in the company's

journey to further embed ESG into the core of its business operations

and to communicate progress in a consistent and transparent way. This

move follows the recent launch of the new Novartis Code of Ethics, and

the announcement of a new 2030 target for full carbon neutrality across

the company's entire supply chain.

Novartis has obtained two separate second-party opinions that validate

the robustness and relevance of the KPIs and targets. The first one is

from the Access to Medicine Foundation, an independent non-profit

organization focused on access to medicine in LMICs, on the social

benefits of the 2025 Patient Access Targets. The second opinion is from

Sustainalytics, a consultancy organization with recognized environmental,

social and governance expertise, on the social benefits of the 2025

Patient Access Targets and on the alignment of this bond to the

Sustainability-linked Bond Principles, published by the International

Capital Markets Association (ICMA).

Novartis will provide annual reports on its performance against the KPIs

underlying its 2025 Patient Access Targets, including limited assurance

reports by an external verifier.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell

or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the US or any

other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus

or other offering document. No securities have been or will be

registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the

"Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the US or any

other jurisdiction. No securities may be offered, sold or delivered in

the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons

(as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant

to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the

registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state

or other securities laws of the US or any other jurisdiction. No public

offering is being made in the United States or in any other

jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted

by applicable laws and regulations. Persons who are physically located

in those jurisdictions in which this press release is circulated,

published or distributed must inform themselves about and observe any

such restrictions.

This press release is neither a prospectus within the meaning of

articles 652a and 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations (as such

articles were in effect immediately prior to the entry into force of the

Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), nor a listing prospectus within

the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd or of any

other stock exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland, nor a

prospectus within the meaning of the FinSA or under any other applicable

laws. A decision to invest in securities of Novartis should be based

exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by Novartis

for such purpose.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plans," "may," "commitment,"

"launch," "target," "to increase," "to receive," "to address," "to

integrate," "estimates," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding the proposed issuance of the sustainability-linked

bond, the ability of the Group to achieve its 2025 Patient Access

Targets and the Group's general commitment to ESG principles. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the activities and efforts

described in this release will be successful, that the proposed issuance

of the sustainability linked bond will be completed or that Novartis

will meet its 2025 Patient Access Targets. In particular, the proposed

issuance of the sustainability-linked bond is subject to certain closing

conditions and could be affected by, among other things, disruptions in

the EUR bond market or financial markets generally that prevent or delay

the issuance.In addition our ability to achieve the 2025 Patient Access

Targets depends on a number of factors outside the Group's control,

including local pricing and reimbursement policies, local health systems,

the general regulatory and commercial success of key therapies, supply

continuity, political and economic stability, the performance of certain

outsourced functions by third parties as well as other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

# # #

