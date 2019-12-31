-- First healthcare industry sustainability-linked bond (SLB) further embeds
-- SLB linked to 2025 Patient Access Targets to increase patients reached in
low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with strategic innovative
therapies by 200% and the Novartis Flagship Programs by 50%
Basel, September 16, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the pricing of a
EUR 1.85 billion sustainability-linked bond (SLB), reinforcing its
commitment to ESG principles and the 2025 Patient Access Targets
announced earlier this month.
The new bond is the first of its kind in the healthcare industry and the
first SLB incorporating social targets, with bondholders entitled to
receive a higher amount of interest if Novartis fails to meet its
targets for expanding access to its innovative medicines and addressing
key global health challenges, two areas where Novartis can drive the
greatest value for society.
"For decades, Novartis has worked to improve access to medicines and
tackle global health challenges. We're currently working to support
global health efforts to address diseases like malaria and leprosy, to
continue novel research into tropical diseases, and to ensure access to
our new medicines in low- and middle-income countries," said Vas
Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "Today's announcement is another important
step on our journey to integrate ESG into the core of our business,
measure our progress, hold ourselves accountable, and demonstrate our
dedication to making good on our promise to broaden global access to our
medicines."
Globally, approximately two billion people have no access to basic
medicines and healthcare(1), while 100 million people are impoverished
by medical expenses each year(2). Weak healthcare systems in LMICs also
hinder timely diagnosis and treatment. Novartis is taking bold steps to
increase patient reach in LMICs with its strategic innovative therapies
by at least 200% by 2025. In addition, Novartis is taking steps to
increase patient reach of its global health flagship programs in leprosy,
malaria, Chagas disease and sickle cell disease by at least 50% over the
same time period. Novartis estimates achievement of these targets to
result in a potential reach of over 24 million patients across therapy
areas.
ESG is a key strategic priority
https://www.novartis.com/investors/environmental-social-and-governance
for Novartis that rests on four pillars based on topics defined by
stakeholders in our materiality analysis: Ethical Standards, Pricing and
Access, Global Health Challenges and Responsible Citizenship(3). The
company has developed ambitious and challenging targets against key
elements in each of these areas and has made significant progress over
the past year. The SLB represents another bold step in the company's
journey to further embed ESG into the core of its business operations
and to communicate progress in a consistent and transparent way. This
move follows the recent launch of the new Novartis Code of Ethics, and
the announcement of a new 2030 target for full carbon neutrality across
the company's entire supply chain.
Novartis has obtained two separate second-party opinions that validate
the robustness and relevance of the KPIs and targets. The first one is
from the Access to Medicine Foundation, an independent non-profit
organization focused on access to medicine in LMICs, on the social
benefits of the 2025 Patient Access Targets. The second opinion is from
Sustainalytics, a consultancy organization with recognized environmental,
social and governance expertise, on the social benefits of the 2025
Patient Access Targets and on the alignment of this bond to the
Sustainability-linked Bond Principles, published by the International
Capital Markets Association (ICMA).
Novartis will provide annual reports on its performance against the KPIs
underlying its 2025 Patient Access Targets, including limited assurance
reports by an external verifier.
