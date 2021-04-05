NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION IN
WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO
Pratteln, Switzerland, April 6, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) gives an update on the restructuring of its CHF 60 Million
Convertible Bonds and the options from which bondholders may choose.
As from today, April 6, 2021, holders of Santhera's outstanding CHF 60
million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 (the 2017/22 Bonds) are able to
accept the exchange offer that Santhera had announced on March 25, 2021,
subject to applicable offer restrictions. The exchange offer is open for
acceptance until Monday, April 19, 2021, 5:00 p.m. CEST, unless extended
by Santhera. The interim results of the exchange offer are expected to
be published on April 20, 2021. If Santhera declares the exchange offer
successful, an additional acceptance period is expected to begin on
April 21, 2021, and end on April 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. CEST.
In parallel, Santhera continues to seek and obtain additional consents
to the restructuring of the 2017/22 Bonds it had proposed to the
bondholders' meeting of March 8, 2021. The amendments proposed to the
bondholders' meeting and the terms offered in the exchange offer are
economically the same, mutatis mutandis. Hence Santhera encourages
bondholders to submit their consent, if not already done, and accept the
exchange offer. Santhera still requires further votes in order to reach
the necessary two thirds majority. If a two thirds majority is achieved,
the bondholders' resolution would, subject to court approval, become
binding on all bondholders, and the exchange offer would not be
completed.
"The recent support of Santhera's shareholders in approving additional
capital has paved the way for a restructuring of our outstanding bond.
In order to achieve this, we encourage all bondholders to consider this
exchange offer in addition to the ongoing consent process," said Dario
Eklund, CEO of Santhera. "Such a restructuring of Santhera's capital
structure is the best way to secure the Company's operations past the
6-month VISION-DMD data readout, after which, if positive, we will seek
additional financing to fuel our future growth plans."
Currently, bondholders may both and simultaneously
(1) vote on the bondholder's resolution (if they have held the
bonds since March 5, 2021, or earlier, and if they have not already
voted), and
(2) accept the exchange offer
These two decisions are completely independent from each other. A vote
for the bondholders' resolution does not constitute an acceptance of the
exchange offer, and acceptance of the exchange offer does not constitute
a vote for the restructuring proposed to the bondholders' meeting.
To vote on the bondholders' resolution, bondholders should fill out and
submit the forms that are published on the Santhera website under
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1f-D_X5cR9NkFkTXT7DAjUFOqfuxAjQqR3F93rJE0WM4r7nw2zRa5lvUx3JAStxALZPyMa79p8VTwZl7C91tVsphUoFDkdqg8_olUDeQWq4QzmrhP0cRSXUL985j8M4IpCZul4LlNXF_N6Gx2A2LAwPEWCCrHEc8-Ewfp5heZjHvC4pBoLfWTq239_68tYJGd5QEkVVPdmbP3nctHgScUEzBEf_xdfL_MLoQLfb7FVza7EpPd9xsPURCzcwXma_3
www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings.
To accept the exchange offer, bondholders should instruct their custody
bank accordingly.
Bondholders requiring assistance or additional information on the
procedures are invited to contact Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG,
Hohenrainstrasse 24, 4133 Pratteln (email:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-Cd5zCRzWFTjP4sEt8NpHgS-3s-2L8lpQYSHXVyL7EWGzQkeiCyRnfS8D01xUhX6OIGaLJz-xLxD12kzaXyeHJfF5t_vLN9G8lKO6acN4Dp0p4v1u8J_bH_UiTw6ydvv
daniela.glatz@santhera.com; phone: +41 61 906 89 50).
Related Documents
Forms to cast bondholder votes are available
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=24_i7J1efQpTJ5TlB47PPDgybO_7IfbpIJ_IbxPwXJBBjX-CGgVbXhUImLWxEQcr2cZ2gOswpoTs_QbBZiecY1v202yw36JAkmGwfSxZfJdGKMf3sWKxu_pkqFMRiBZYQxyhF_2Us2T4Vuz0VUgQWVhUjl14gl262iS3beglFCY=
here.
Invitation to the Bondholders' Meeting (March 8, 2021), the EGM (March
18, 2021) and accompanying documents:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UoX_FxfJDQbv_0tzW-HbU5bw-zN3N36ucX1gA0MaqGL9pg-WDNAPpAAOOfWm4ulKvdPNAatO6_RfUdpYgO267-gDf3LfyWykZs7koxm7ZbWZX1iPbbae6z5f92doqHIoWqAY2GaMiESaz34GdFmY6f_kCe18ksmuC4JOQMC0LHjZ0R5lXvk3gCHmB1olOEx-BvxVwyuEw1dWhIrEMMTFGBQA9RgzrpwVPQhKkPLYMocfYiL_sYTRUiGbZLq2BU0x6mkaPQLAgC9n29D48DcgoQ==
http://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings
Notice of a Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior
Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2022):
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UoX_FxfJDQbv_0tzW-HbUzgj2bpImCt8VPwmJDTRz_WVVGee5sjH5NG_Mxkyyenr1EvZkXZwB0FDXyw8ZqvN_hiJgRzLziLFmTTcD2kFfTHrFoGpK1bgXjuu5P92VK5E387Pezz3S6X7IjKvy34irlVUDq1LdTJTRH8T0IK-OOJ5xuPhMMClfWmdKND9hYETJby2PzQ0fSyyXEWUkVJr2Z8hUs-WdRTQqVd-jpIVkvp4D_Co_pdpw6FL1Xw3QSpfvFejywBpmsRjUj4tgHYf3g==
https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering
Preliminary Issuance and Listing Prospectus Regarding the New Bonds:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UoX_FxfJDQbv_0tzW-HbUzgj2bpImCt8VPwmJDTRz_WVVGee5sjH5NG_Mxkyyenr1EvZkXZwB0FDXyw8ZqvN_hiJgRzLziLFmTTcD2kFfTHrFoGpK1bgXjuu5P92VK5ElXx1Z_W12S3hMmo36aQf5h_B_eb0SbKZIhyK5EJp8wMzAplxMHH1l1uaO7krUrTLcwXqd3sQLZPXSTti1dfxTKMDOWz2o84BabKIyMoZI3PbIUfkXkLYjbuP7hdXAwwTe2BkUwklLaNnO199aP2AUg==
https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering
Corporate calendar
April 27, 2021 Publication of annual results and Annual Report
2020
June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1f-D_X5cR9NkFkTXT7DAjd2b8WuIM9eHwi-NJTolhgLd0C8knfDniPdPFJWBVkCaa0ZlbHPQGl-R-R5CnHfc9g==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=XMvDzcLCRpVJSIHfBVtKQ-gnrP8wX5lKckqf0Q9wFAdIE-d4DyHzq7qvWd0njABHeZPEYD2tbeVVij2aobGDJfkwA7mw2X8Vfhb3ixiqT4d5t7NezsaV_8ylb9E8nxuM
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
Offer Restrictions
The Exchange Offer is not being made and will not be made, directly or
indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which the Exchange Offer
would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or
regulations, or which would require the Company or any of its
subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Exchange
Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any
governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in
relation to the Exchange Offer. It is not intended to extend the
Exchange Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document
relating to the Exchange Offer must neither be distributed in any such
country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction,
and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of
securities of the Company by any person or entity resident or
incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.
United States
The Exchange Offer is being made in the United States in reliance on,
and compliance with, Section 14(e) of the US Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Regulation 14E thereunder.
The Company, certain affiliated companies and the nominees or brokers
(acting as agents) may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to
purchase, 2017/22 Bonds outside the Exchange Offer during the period in
which the Exchange Offer remains open for acceptance. If such purchases
or arrangements to purchase are made they will be made outside the
United States and will comply with applicable law, including the
Exchange Act.
The Company as the offeror is a Swiss company. Information distributed
in connection with the Exchange Offer is subject to Swiss disclosure
requirements that are different from those of the United States.
Financial statements and financial information included herein are
prepared in accordance with Swiss accounting standards that may not be
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 06, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)