Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: BTC unverändert, startet jetzt die Ostern-Rallye?

The total market capitalization of #crypto is above the 200-EMA and 200-MA.



Usually, it doesn't come back beneath.



All things taken into account, including FTX, Voyager, Celsius, $LUNA and 3AC, we're up from $15,000 to $28,500.



Probably we'll continue to $40-50K coming months pic.twitter.com/pvWmcMSd9m