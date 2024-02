Ethereum Kurs Prognose: kommt nun der Push über 3000 Dollar?

This giant whale spent another 10.01M $USDT to buy 3,413 $ETH at $2,933 ~9hrs ago.



Overall, the whale has allegedly bought 58,134 $ETH via #Binance and #1icnh at ~$2,850 ($166M) in the past 3 days.



The whale still has 19.89M $USDT and may swap them for more $ETH!



What will the… https://t.co/t2BYgtewmw pic.twitter.com/BzUAI5ja4e