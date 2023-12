Fundraising für Kryptowährungen im Jahr 2023: Hier haben institutionelle Investoren eingekauft

https://t.co/Kff46VpleC $110M funding round halves its 2022 valuation: Report

Despite new investment in the crypto exchange, https://t.co/Kff46VpleC’s valuation has more than halved from its $14 billion peak.

Crypto exchange and wallet provider https://t.co/Kff46VpleC closed a… pic.twitter.com/zawd4Li4tW