Meme Coin Trader verliert 8 Millionen Dollar nach Joe Bidens Rücktritt

A trader TWAP’d out of $8M in $JUP for $BODEN at its peak.



He sold $12.5K (just 0.5% of his total) but held onto the rest… and now, he’s down nearly 98%!



His $8M is worth only ~$85K today.



Don’t be this guy.



Drop your best trading survival tips below! pic.twitter.com/j4PEvxBGIv