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KW 11 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

14.03.26 03:10 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8720 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
61.784,5132 EUR -75,4459 EUR -0,12%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
70.857,5374 USD -86,5251 USD -0,12%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.826,3148 EUR 2,5214 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.094,5082 USD 2,8917 USD 0,14%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8718 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
76,9366 EUR 0,1101 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
88,2348 USD 0,1262 USD 0,14%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,2221 EUR 0,0025 EUR 0,21%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,4016 USD 0,0029 USD 0,21%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
572,2686 EUR 0,3777 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
656,3059 USD 0,4332 USD 0,07%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0834 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0956 USD -0,0003 USD -0,29%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,9212 EUR -0,0030 EUR -0,04%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,0845 USD -0,0035 USD -0,04%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2309 EUR -0,0008 EUR -0,35%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2648 USD -0,0009 USD -0,35%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
76,9102 EUR 0,0868 EUR 0,11%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
88,2044 USD 0,0995 USD 0,11%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2558 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2933 USD -0,0001 USD -0,03%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 11

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 11/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.03.2026 und dem 13.03.2026. Stand ist der 13.03.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Polkadot

Polkadot: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tezos

Tezos: 4,80 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Litecoin

Litecoin: 5,99 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Monero

Monero: 6,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 8,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 8,37 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,88 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 9,10 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: VeChain

VeChain: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Cardano

Cardano: 9,35 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Chainlink

Chainlink: 9,36 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 9,83 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: 9,87 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Solana

Solana: 10,06 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 10,07 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ethereum

Ethereum: 10,41 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Stellar

Stellar: 11,06 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Uniswap

Uniswap: 12,11 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Avalanche

Avalanche: 12,46 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 14,94 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com