KW 11 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
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Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 11/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.03.2026 und dem 13.03.2026. Stand ist der 13.03.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Polkadot
Polkadot: 4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Tezos
Tezos: 4,80 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 5,18 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Litecoin
Litecoin: 5,99 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Monero
Monero: 6,27 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 8,09 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 8,37 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,88 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 9,10 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: VeChain
VeChain: 9,21 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Cardano
Cardano: 9,35 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Chainlink
Chainlink: 9,36 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 9,83 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: 9,87 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Solana
Solana: 10,06 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 10,07 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ethereum
Ethereum: 10,41 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Stellar
Stellar: 11,06 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Uniswap
Uniswap: 12,11 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Avalanche
Avalanche: 12,46 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 14,94 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com