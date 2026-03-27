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KW 13 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

28.03.26 03:54 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8656 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9993 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
57.239,1296 EUR -216,0661 EUR -0,38%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
66.079,7397 USD -249,4376 USD -0,38%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.721,0747 EUR -4,5378 EUR -0,26%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.986,8955 USD -5,2387 USD -0,26%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8660 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
71,4930 EUR -0,4066 EUR -0,57%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
82,5351 USD -0,4694 USD -0,57%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1470 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,04%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3242 USD -0,0006 USD -0,04%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
528,9960 EUR -2,1045 EUR -0,40%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
610,6996 USD -2,4295 USD -0,40%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0780 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0900 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2689 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,09%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3104 USD -0,0003 USD -0,09%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2122 EUR -0,0009 EUR -0,41%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2450 USD -0,0010 USD -0,41%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
410,3340 EUR 1,2358 EUR 0,30%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
473,7103 USD 1,4266 USD 0,30%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,3740 EUR -0,0447 EUR -0,60%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
8,5130 USD -0,0516 USD -0,60%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 13

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 13/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.03.2026 und dem 27.03.2026. Stand ist der 27.03.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -13,18 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Monero

Monero: -11,91 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -9,11 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -5,60 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Solana

Solana: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ethereum

Ethereum: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: VeChain

VeChain: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Avalanche

Avalanche: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Toncoin

Toncoin: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Uniswap

Uniswap: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Cardano

Cardano: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Chainlink

Chainlink: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tron

Tron: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Tether

Tether: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Neo

Neo: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Litecoin

Litecoin: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Stellar

Stellar: 8,23 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com