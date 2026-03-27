KW 13 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 13/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.03.2026 und dem 27.03.2026. Stand ist der 27.03.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -13,18 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Monero
Monero: -11,91 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -9,11 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -5,60 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Solana
Solana: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -3,22 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,93 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: VeChain
VeChain: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Avalanche
Avalanche: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Toncoin
Toncoin: -2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Uniswap
Uniswap: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Cardano
Cardano: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Chainlink
Chainlink: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tron
Tron: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tether
Tether: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Neo
Neo: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Litecoin
Litecoin: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Stellar
Stellar: 8,23 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com