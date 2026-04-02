DAX23.168 -0,6%Est505.693 -0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,7000 -0,6%Nas21.879 +0,2%Bitcoin59.977 +0,1%Euro1,1526 ±0,0%Öl110,3 +1,0%Gold4.666 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Telekom 555750 SAP 716460 Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 ExxonMobil 852549 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens 723610
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Trumps Iran-Rede: DAX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Rheinmetall, Telekom, Intel, Tesla, Öl-Aktien, Micron, Pharmawerte, Airbus, Thales, OHB im Fokus
Top News
Zu viele ETFs im Depot? Warum mehr Fonds nicht immer mehr Diversifikation bedeuten Zu viele ETFs im Depot? Warum mehr Fonds nicht immer mehr Diversifikation bedeuten
Schutz vor extremer Volatilität: Das passiert bei Handelsunterbrechungen von Aktien Schutz vor extremer Volatilität: Das passiert bei Handelsunterbrechungen von Aktien
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 14 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

04.04.26 23:36 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 14 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8673 EUR -0,0012 EUR -0,14%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
59.976,5360 EUR 60,4237 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
69.129,2485 USD 168,7614 USD 0,24%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.850,9087 EUR 18,2551 EUR 1,00%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.133,3664 USD 24,0726 USD 1,14%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8675 EUR -0,0012 EUR -0,14%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
71,4824 EUR 0,4172 EUR 0,59%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
82,3910 USD 0,5985 USD 0,73%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1647 EUR 0,0140 EUR 1,21%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3424 USD 0,0180 USD 1,36%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
523,6811 EUR 1,0674 EUR 0,20%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
603,5973 USD 2,0949 USD 0,35%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0807 EUR 0,0006 EUR 0,77%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0930 USD 0,0008 USD 0,92%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2765 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,21%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3187 USD -0,0002 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,8007 EUR 0,1492 EUR 1,95%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
8,9912 USD 0,1846 USD 2,10%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2230 EUR 0,0057 EUR 2,61%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2571 USD 0,0069 USD 2,76%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
71,0403 EUR -0,0116 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
81,8171 USD 0,0399 USD 0,05%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 14

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 14/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 29.03.2026 und dem 03.04.2026. Stand ist der 03.04.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -5,59 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tron

Tron: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Monero

Monero: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Solana

Solana: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Stellar

Stellar: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Polkadot

Polkadot: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ripple

Ripple: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tether

Tether: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Toncoin

Toncoin: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Cardano

Cardano: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tezos

Tezos: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ethereum

Ethereum: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Chainlink

Chainlink: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Avalanche

Avalanche: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: VeChain

VeChain: 5,51 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Neo

Neo: 10,84 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com