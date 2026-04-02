KW 14 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
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Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 14/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 29.03.2026 und dem 03.04.2026. Stand ist der 03.04.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -5,59 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -3,10 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tron
Tron: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Monero
Monero: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Solana
Solana: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Stellar
Stellar: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Polkadot
Polkadot: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ripple
Ripple: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tether
Tether: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Toncoin
Toncoin: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Cardano
Cardano: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tezos
Tezos: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ethereum
Ethereum: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Chainlink
Chainlink: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Avalanche
Avalanche: 5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: VeChain
VeChain: 5,51 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Neo
Neo: 10,84 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com