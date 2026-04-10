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KW 15 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

11.04.26 02:19 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 15: So haben Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. abgeschnitten | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8526 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
62.129,9299 EUR -54,6971 EUR -0,09%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
72.881,4785 USD -64,1624 USD -0,09%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.910,0311 EUR -3,4500 EUR -0,18%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.240,5609 USD -4,0470 USD -0,18%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
72,2273 EUR -0,0747 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
84,7262 USD -0,0877 USD -0,10%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8523 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1554 EUR -0,0010 EUR -0,09%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3554 USD -0,0012 USD -0,09%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
516,2389 EUR -0,4392 EUR -0,09%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
605,5737 USD -0,5152 USD -0,09%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0799 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0937 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2718 EUR -0,0004 EUR -0,14%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3188 USD -0,0004 USD -0,14%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,7410 EUR -0,0081 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,0806 USD -0,0095 USD -0,10%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2164 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,14%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2538 USD -0,0004 USD -0,14%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
72,2349 EUR -0,0955 EUR -0,13%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
84,7352 USD -0,1120 USD -0,13%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 15

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 15/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 05.04.2026 und dem 10.04.2026. Stand ist der 10.04.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Stellar

Stellar: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Tron

Tron: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tether

Tether: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Uniswap

Uniswap: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Cardano

Cardano: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Toncoin

Toncoin: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Chainlink

Chainlink: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Solana

Solana: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Monero

Monero: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tezos

Tezos: 4,07 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Avalanche

Avalanche: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Neo

Neo: 4,66 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Polkadot

Polkadot: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ethereum

Ethereum: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 5,70 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 11,86 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com