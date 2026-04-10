KW 15 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 15/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 05.04.2026 und dem 10.04.2026. Stand ist der 10.04.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Stellar
Stellar: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tron
Tron: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tether
Tether: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Uniswap
Uniswap: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Cardano
Cardano: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Toncoin
Toncoin: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Chainlink
Chainlink: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Solana
Solana: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Monero
Monero: 4,02 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Tezos
Tezos: 4,07 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Avalanche
Avalanche: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Neo
Neo: 4,66 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 5,08 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Polkadot
Polkadot: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 5,28 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ethereum
Ethereum: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 5,70 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 11,86 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com