KW 16 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 16/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 12.04.2026 und dem 17.04.2026. Stand ist der 17.04.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tether
Tether: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Monero
Monero: 5,34 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: 5,65 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 7,76 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Avalanche
Avalanche: 8,50 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 8,55 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Polkadot
Polkadot: 8,91 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 8,95 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 9,92 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 10,06 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: VeChain
VeChain: 10,11 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Solana
Solana: 10,45 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 10,54 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 10,56 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 11,40 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum
Ethereum: 11,52 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Cardano
Cardano: 11,55 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Chainlink
Chainlink: 11,66 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tezos
Tezos: 11,92 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ripple
Ripple: 12,01 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Neo
Neo: 12,65 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Stellar
Stellar: 15,94 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 16,04 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com