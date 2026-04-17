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KW 16 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

18.04.26 02:27 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 16: So haben Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. abgeschnitten | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8495 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8491 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
65.626,1644 EUR 118,9763 EUR 0,18%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
77.266,7022 USD 148,3425 USD 0,19%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.060,0744 EUR 3,1509 EUR 0,15%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.425,4831 USD 3,9692 USD 0,16%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
75,5912 EUR 0,1228 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
88,9993 USD 0,1541 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,2569 EUR 0,0021 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,4798 USD 0,0026 USD 0,18%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0846 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0996 USD 0,0001 USD 0,06%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
547,2571 EUR 0,9181 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
644,3276 USD 1,1499 USD 0,18%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2780 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3274 USD -0,0005 USD -0,15%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2199 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2589 USD 0,0001 USD 0,05%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
8,1786 EUR 0,0052 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,6293 USD 0,0072 USD 0,07%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
75,5696 EUR 0,0441 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
88,9738 USD 0,0614 USD 0,07%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 16

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 16/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 12.04.2026 und dem 17.04.2026. Stand ist der 17.04.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tether

Tether: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Monero

Monero: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 7,76 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Avalanche

Avalanche: 8,50 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 8,55 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Polkadot

Polkadot: 8,91 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 8,95 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 9,92 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 10,06 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: VeChain

VeChain: 10,11 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Solana

Solana: 10,45 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 10,54 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 10,56 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 11,40 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum

Ethereum: 11,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Cardano

Cardano: 11,55 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Chainlink

Chainlink: 11,66 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tezos

Tezos: 11,92 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ripple

Ripple: 12,01 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Neo

Neo: 12,65 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Stellar

Stellar: 15,94 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 16,04 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com