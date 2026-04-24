KW 17 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 17/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 19.04.2026 und dem 24.04.2026. Stand ist der 24.04.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Tron
Tron: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Uniswap
Uniswap: 0,91 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Polkadot
Polkadot: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum
Ethereum: 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Solana
Solana: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ripple
Ripple: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 3,67 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Neo
Neo: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Cardano
Cardano: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 4,22 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Stellar
Stellar: 4,53 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Litecoin
Litecoin: 4,75 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 5,30 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tezos
Tezos: 5,69 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: VeChain
VeChain: 5,73 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 5,73 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 5,73 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com