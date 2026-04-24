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KW 17 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

25.04.26 03:14 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 16: So haben Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. abgeschnitten | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8533 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8529 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
66.155,2018 EUR 84,7050 EUR 0,13%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
77.547,1041 USD 94,4793 USD 0,12%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.978,7595 EUR 3,2573 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.319,5012 USD 3,6744 USD 0,16%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
73,6048 EUR 0,0352 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
86,2795 USD 0,0359 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,2250 EUR 0,0019 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,4360 USD 0,0022 USD 0,15%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0842 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,28%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0987 USD 0,0003 USD 0,28%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
543,2556 EUR 0,3412 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
636,8041 USD 0,3604 USD 0,06%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2755 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,23%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3229 USD -0,0008 USD -0,24%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
8,0344 EUR 0,0338 EUR 0,42%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,4180 USD 0,0391 USD 0,42%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2137 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2505 USD 0,0001 USD 0,03%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
73,5933 EUR 0,0049 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
86,2660 USD 0,0004 USD 0,00%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 17

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 17/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 19.04.2026 und dem 24.04.2026. Stand ist der 24.04.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tron

Tron: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Uniswap

Uniswap: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Polkadot

Polkadot: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum

Ethereum: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Solana

Solana: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ripple

Ripple: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 3,67 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Neo

Neo: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Cardano

Cardano: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Stellar

Stellar: 4,53 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Litecoin

Litecoin: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Avalanche

Avalanche: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tezos

Tezos: 5,69 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: VeChain

VeChain: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com