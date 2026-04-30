KW 18 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 18/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 26.04.2026 und dem 01.05.2026. Stand ist der 01.05.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -8,46 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Neo
Neo: -6,21 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Stellar
Stellar: -5,24 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Monero
Monero: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Solana
Solana: -3,24 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Chainlink
Chainlink: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum
Ethereum: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ripple
Ripple: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,45 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: VeChain
VeChain: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Uniswap
Uniswap: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Cardano
Cardano: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tezos
Tezos: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tether
Tether: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 9,86 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com