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Tops & Flops

KW 18 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

02.05.26 03:12 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 18: So haben Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. abgeschnitten | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8527 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8527 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
66.804,6904 EUR 164,7026 EUR 0,25%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
78.335,7983 USD 193,1318 USD 0,25%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.960,5192 EUR 5,2160 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.298,9229 USD 6,1164 USD 0,27%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
71,5968 EUR 0,2114 EUR 0,30%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
83,9551 USD 0,2479 USD 0,30%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0926 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,18%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1086 USD 0,0002 USD 0,18%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1806 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3844 USD 0,0002 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
525,3666 EUR 0,6478 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
616,0497 USD 0,7596 USD 0,12%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2786 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3267 USD 0,0000 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,7727 EUR 0,0197 EUR 0,25%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,1144 USD 0,0230 USD 0,25%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2116 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2481 USD 0,0000 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
71,5528 EUR 0,1874 EUR 0,26%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
83,9035 USD 0,2198 USD 0,26%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 18

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 18/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 26.04.2026 und dem 01.05.2026. Stand ist der 01.05.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -8,46 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Neo

Neo: -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Stellar

Stellar: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Monero

Monero: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Solana

Solana: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Chainlink

Chainlink: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum

Ethereum: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ripple

Ripple: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: VeChain

VeChain: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Uniswap

Uniswap: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Cardano

Cardano: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tezos

Tezos: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tether

Tether: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 9,86 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com