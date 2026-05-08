KW 19 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 19/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 03.05.2026 und dem 08.05.2026. Stand ist der 08.05.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ethereum
Ethereum: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ripple
Ripple: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Monero
Monero: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Stellar
Stellar: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tron
Tron: 3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Litecoin
Litecoin: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: VeChain
VeChain: 5,84 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tezos
Tezos: 6,13 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Solana
Solana: 6,47 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 7,16 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Cardano
Cardano: 7,46 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 9,96 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Neo
Neo: 10,62 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Uniswap
Uniswap: 10,80 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Polkadot
Polkadot: 11,29 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 12,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 12,66 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 92,54 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com