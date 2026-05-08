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KW 19 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

09.05.26 04:44 Uhr
KW 19 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8479 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
68.194,0242 EUR 226,1890 EUR 0,33%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
80.421,0851 USD 266,7442 USD 0,33%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.965,1185 EUR 9,5591 EUR 0,49%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.317,4606 USD 11,2730 USD 0,49%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8478 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
79,2508 EUR 1,3080 EUR 1,68%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
93,4603 USD 1,5425 USD 1,68%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,2120 EUR 0,0098 EUR 0,82%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,4294 USD 0,0116 USD 0,82%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
554,5574 EUR 4,6084 EUR 0,84%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
653,9885 USD 5,4347 USD 0,84%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0937 EUR 0,0010 EUR 1,05%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1106 USD 0,0012 USD 1,05%
Charts|News
TON/EUR (Toncoin-Euro)
2,2233 EUR 0,0823 EUR 3,84%
Charts|News
TON/USD (Toncoin-US-Dollar)
2,6219 USD 0,0971 USD 3,84%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
8,9594 EUR 0,2074 EUR 2,37%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
10,5658 USD 0,2446 USD 2,37%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2971 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3503 USD -0,0004 USD -0,10%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2352 EUR 0,0037 EUR 1,58%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2774 USD 0,0043 USD 1,58%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 19

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 19/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 03.05.2026 und dem 08.05.2026. Stand ist der 08.05.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ethereum

Ethereum: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ripple

Ripple: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Monero

Monero: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Stellar

Stellar: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tron

Tron: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Litecoin

Litecoin: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: VeChain

VeChain: 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tezos

Tezos: 6,13 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Solana

Solana: 6,47 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Avalanche

Avalanche: 7,16 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Cardano

Cardano: 7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 9,96 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Neo

Neo: 10,62 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Uniswap

Uniswap: 10,80 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Polkadot

Polkadot: 11,29 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 12,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 12,66 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 92,54 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com