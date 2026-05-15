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KW 20 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

16.05.26 03:46 Uhr
KW 20 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8599 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9994 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
68.030,2733 EUR -5,4689 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
79.068,1931 USD -6,3562 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.916,2678 EUR 3,0791 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.227,1825 USD 3,5787 USD 0,16%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8602 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
76,6948 EUR -0,0509 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
89,1385 USD -0,0592 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,2324 EUR -0,0015 EUR -0,12%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,4324 USD -0,0017 USD -0,12%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0968 EUR -0,0008 EUR -0,81%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1125 USD -0,0009 USD -0,81%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
577,1997 EUR -1,0444 EUR -0,18%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
670,8504 USD -1,2139 USD -0,18%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,3026 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,08%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3517 USD -0,0003 USD -0,08%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
8,6432 EUR -0,0156 EUR -0,18%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
10,0456 USD -0,0182 USD -0,18%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2244 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,24%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2608 USD -0,0006 USD -0,24%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
76,6509 EUR -0,1079 EUR -0,14%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
89,0875 USD -0,1254 USD -0,14%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 20

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 20/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 10.05.2026 und dem 15.05.2026. Stand ist der 15.05.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -19,91 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -15,05 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: VeChain

VeChain: -12,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Uniswap

Uniswap: -10,00 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -9,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tezos

Tezos: -9,33 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Stellar

Stellar: -8,95 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Cardano

Cardano: -8,82 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -8,43 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Solana

Solana: -7,82 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Avalanche

Avalanche: -7,71 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Neo

Neo: -7,56 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -6,54 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ethereum

Ethereum: -6,31 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Monero

Monero: -6,01 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: -5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ripple

Ripple: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com