KW 20 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 20/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 10.05.2026 und dem 15.05.2026. Stand ist der 15.05.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -19,91 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -15,05 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: VeChain
VeChain: -12,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Uniswap
Uniswap: -10,00 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -9,90 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tezos
Tezos: -9,33 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Stellar
Stellar: -8,95 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Cardano
Cardano: -8,82 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -8,43 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Solana
Solana: -7,82 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -7,72 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Avalanche
Avalanche: -7,71 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Neo
Neo: -7,56 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,64 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -6,54 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ethereum
Ethereum: -6,31 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Monero
Monero: -6,01 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ripple
Ripple: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,08 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com