KW 21 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 21/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 17.05.2026 und dem 22.05.2026. Stand ist der 22.05.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -6,05 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ripple
Ripple: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Monero
Monero: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Stellar
Stellar: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Cardano
Cardano: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ethereum
Ethereum: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: VeChain
VeChain: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Solana
Solana: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tron
Tron: 1,88 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Toncoin
Toncoin: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tezos
Tezos: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Avalanche
Avalanche: 2,79 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Neo
Neo: 3,03 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Uniswap
Uniswap: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Polkadot
Polkadot: 6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 25,26 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com