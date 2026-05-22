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KW 21 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

23.05.26 03:07 Uhr
KW 21 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8604 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9988 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
64.962,3692 EUR -68,0812 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
75.411,5435 USD -79,0320 USD -0,10%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.779,5325 EUR 1,3584 EUR 0,08%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.065,7697 USD 1,5769 USD 0,08%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8612 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
72,7601 EUR 0,1788 EUR 0,25%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
84,4636 USD 0,2076 USD 0,25%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1473 EUR -0,0021 EUR -0,18%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3319 USD -0,0024 USD -0,18%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
559,4144 EUR -0,2595 EUR -0,05%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
649,3960 USD -0,3012 USD -0,05%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0871 EUR -0,0008 EUR -0,91%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1012 USD -0,0009 USD -0,91%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,3116 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3618 USD -0,0003 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2095 EUR 0,0008 EUR 0,38%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2433 USD 0,0009 USD 0,38%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
8,0983 EUR -0,0061 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,4010 USD -0,0070 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
309,1073 EUR -1,2041 EUR -0,39%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
358,8271 USD -1,3977 USD -0,39%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 21

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 21/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 17.05.2026 und dem 22.05.2026. Stand ist der 22.05.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ripple

Ripple: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Monero

Monero: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Stellar

Stellar: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Cardano

Cardano: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ethereum

Ethereum: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: VeChain

VeChain: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Solana

Solana: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tron

Tron: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Toncoin

Toncoin: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tezos

Tezos: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Avalanche

Avalanche: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Neo

Neo: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Uniswap

Uniswap: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Polkadot

Polkadot: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 25,26 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com