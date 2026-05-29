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KW 22 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

30.05.26 03:50 Uhr
KW 22 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8563 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9986 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
63.097,3557 EUR 177,3751 EUR 0,28%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
73.587,2987 USD 206,8638 USD 0,28%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.729,9663 EUR 4,9663 EUR 0,29%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.017,5734 USD 5,7920 USD 0,29%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8571 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
71,0418 EUR 0,7841 EUR 1,12%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
82,8525 USD 0,9144 USD 1,12%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1636 EUR 0,0247 EUR 2,17%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3571 USD 0,0288 USD 2,17%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,2349 EUR 0,0099 EUR 4,40%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,2739 USD 0,0115 USD 4,40%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
560,6111 EUR 10,2575 EUR 1,86%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
653,8127 USD 11,9628 USD 1,86%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2953 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3444 USD 0,0005 USD 0,14%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0868 EUR 0,0013 EUR 1,56%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1012 USD 0,0016 USD 1,56%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2037 EUR 0,0043 EUR 2,17%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2376 USD 0,0050 USD 2,17%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,8828 EUR 0,1539 EUR 1,99%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,1933 USD 0,1795 USD 1,99%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 22

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 22/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 24.05.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -12,07 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -11,45 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Uniswap

Uniswap: -10,17 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -8,87 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Monero

Monero: -6,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tron

Tron: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Chainlink

Chainlink: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum

Ethereum: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Solana

Solana: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Cardano

Cardano: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Neo

Neo: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ripple

Ripple: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Stellar

Stellar: 42,98 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com