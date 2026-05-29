KW 22 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 22/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 24.05.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -12,07 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -11,45 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Uniswap
Uniswap: -10,17 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -8,87 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -7,67 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Monero
Monero: -6,90 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -5,08 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tron
Tron: -4,87 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Chainlink
Chainlink: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum
Ethereum: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Solana
Solana: -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Cardano
Cardano: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Neo
Neo: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ripple
Ripple: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 3,20 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Stellar
Stellar: 42,98 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com