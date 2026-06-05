KW 23 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 23/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 31.05.2026 und dem 05.06.2026. Stand ist der 05.06.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Cardano
Cardano: -32,93 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -28,90 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Stellar
Stellar: -28,03 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -24,51 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -22,70 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Solana
Solana: -21,84 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Toncoin
Toncoin: -21,57 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -20,97 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum
Ethereum: -20,96 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Chainlink
Chainlink: -19,91 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Neo
Neo: -19,87 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: VeChain
VeChain: -19,73 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Uniswap
Uniswap: -19,73 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Polkadot
Polkadot: -19,65 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -18,59 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -18,33 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -17,73 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -17,68 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -17,62 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ripple
Ripple: -17,27 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -17,20 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Litecoin
Litecoin: -17,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Monero
Monero: -15,09 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tron
Tron: -8,68 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -8,42 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tether
Tether: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 44,26 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com