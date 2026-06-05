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KW 23 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

06.06.26 03:05 Uhr
KW 23 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8676 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
52.934,2226 EUR 42,0336 EUR 0,08%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
60.996,0736 USD 48,4353 USD 0,08%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.372,1765 EUR 0,6564 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.581,1581 USD 0,7564 USD 0,05%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8676 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
55,2272 EUR 0,1284 EUR 0,23%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
63,6383 USD 0,1479 USD 0,23%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9542 EUR 0,0027 EUR 0,28%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,0996 USD 0,0031 USD 0,28%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
500,3822 EUR 4,3650 EUR 0,88%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
576,5902 USD 5,0297 USD 0,88%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0709 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,43%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0817 USD 0,0003 USD 0,43%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0,4324 EUR -0,0303 EUR -6,54%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0,4983 USD -0,0349 USD -6,54%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1367 EUR 0,0007 EUR 0,54%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,1576 USD 0,0008 USD 0,54%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,1718 EUR -0,0046 EUR -2,59%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,1980 USD -0,0053 USD -2,59%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2781 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3205 USD 0,0005 USD 0,16%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 23

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 23/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 31.05.2026 und dem 05.06.2026. Stand ist der 05.06.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Cardano

Cardano: -32,93 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -28,90 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Stellar

Stellar: -28,03 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -24,51 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -22,70 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Solana

Solana: -21,84 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Toncoin

Toncoin: -21,57 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -20,97 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum

Ethereum: -20,96 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Chainlink

Chainlink: -19,91 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Neo

Neo: -19,87 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: VeChain

VeChain: -19,73 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Uniswap

Uniswap: -19,73 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Polkadot

Polkadot: -19,65 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -18,59 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -18,33 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -17,73 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -17,68 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -17,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ripple

Ripple: -17,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -17,20 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Litecoin

Litecoin: -17,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Monero

Monero: -15,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tron

Tron: -8,68 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -8,42 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tether

Tether: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 44,26 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com