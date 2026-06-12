KW 24 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 24/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 07.06.2026 und dem 12.06.2026. Stand ist der 12.06.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -9,99 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Stellar
Stellar: -7,94 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tron
Tron: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tezos
Tezos: -3,81 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ripple
Ripple: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Polkadot
Polkadot: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Uniswap
Uniswap: -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ethereum
Ethereum: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Tether
Tether: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Neo
Neo: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Toncoin
Toncoin: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: VeChain
VeChain: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Solana
Solana: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 2,10 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 3,30 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Cardano
Cardano: 3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 19,73 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com