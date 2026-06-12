DAX24.635 +1,8%Est506.188 +2,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,0500 -0,1%Nas25.889 +0,3%Bitcoin55.077 +0,3%Euro1,1567 ±0,0%Öl87,33 -2,0%Gold4.214 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 adidas A1EWWW Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Adobe 871981
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Friedenshoffnung im Iran-Krieg: DAX geht mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- SpaceX-Aktie an der Börse - Mega-IPO schlägt alle Rekorde -- Intel, NVIDIA im Fokus
Top News
KW 24 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 24 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 24 im Überblick Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 24 im Überblick
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 24 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

13.06.26 03:52 Uhr
KW 24 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8636 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9995 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
55.076,9540 EUR 182,7308 EUR 0,33%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
63.743,3022 USD 211,4834 USD 0,33%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8639 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.445,5309 EUR 7,3903 EUR 0,51%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.672,9849 USD 8,5531 USD 0,51%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
58,2181 EUR 0,5420 EUR 0,94%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
67,3787 USD 0,6272 USD 0,94%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9825 EUR 0,0044 EUR 0,45%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,1371 USD 0,0051 USD 0,45%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0749 EUR 0,0007 EUR 0,94%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0867 USD 0,0008 USD 0,94%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
523,0089 EUR 1,6529 EUR 0,32%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
605,3042 USD 1,9130 USD 0,32%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0,4123 EUR 0,0166 EUR 4,18%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0,4771 USD 0,0192 USD 4,18%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2725 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3154 USD 0,0000 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1492 EUR 0,0025 EUR 1,71%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,1727 USD 0,0029 USD 1,71%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
58,1673 EUR 0,5677 EUR 0,99%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
67,3199 USD 0,6570 USD 0,99%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 24

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 24/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 07.06.2026 und dem 12.06.2026. Stand ist der 12.06.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -9,99 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Stellar

Stellar: -7,94 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tron

Tron: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Tezos

Tezos: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ripple

Ripple: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Polkadot

Polkadot: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Uniswap

Uniswap: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ethereum

Ethereum: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tether

Tether: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Neo

Neo: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Toncoin

Toncoin: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: VeChain

VeChain: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Solana

Solana: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Cardano

Cardano: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 19,73 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com