KW 25 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 25/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 14.06.2026 und dem 19.06.2026. Stand ist der 19.06.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Cardano
Cardano: -11,58 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Avalanche
Avalanche: -9,65 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -8,59 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Monero
Monero: -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -6,30 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -6,08 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -5,19 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ripple
Ripple: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: VeChain
VeChain: -3,79 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Tezos
Tezos: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Solana
Solana: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Neo
Neo: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum
Ethereum: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Tether
Tether: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tron
Tron: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Stellar
Stellar: 16,14 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 16,82 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 18,03 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com