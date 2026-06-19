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KW 25 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

20.06.26 03:51 Uhr
KW 25 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8705 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9991 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
55.143,0928 EUR -24,2211 EUR -0,04%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
63.290,4758 USD -27,7998 USD -0,04%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.485,4717 EUR -1,0714 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.704,9500 USD -1,2298 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8712 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
60,6404 EUR 0,1431 EUR 0,24%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
69,6000 USD 0,1642 USD 0,24%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9924 EUR 0,0051 EUR 0,52%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,1391 USD 0,0059 USD 0,52%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
505,2091 EUR -0,3637 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
579,8536 USD -0,4174 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2809 EUR -0,0009 EUR -0,33%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3224 USD -0,0011 USD -0,33%
Charts|News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
5,1737 EUR 0,0417 EUR 0,81%
Charts|News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
5,9381 USD 0,0479 USD 0,81%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0,5219 EUR -0,0165 EUR -3,06%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0,5990 USD -0,0189 USD -3,06%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0723 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0830 USD -0,0002 USD -0,29%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,1841 EUR -0,0050 EUR -2,64%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,2113 USD -0,0057 USD -2,64%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 25

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 25/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 14.06.2026 und dem 19.06.2026. Stand ist der 19.06.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Cardano

Cardano: -11,58 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Avalanche

Avalanche: -9,65 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -8,59 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Monero

Monero: -7,57 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -6,08 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ripple

Ripple: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: VeChain

VeChain: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tezos

Tezos: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Solana

Solana: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Neo

Neo: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum

Ethereum: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tether

Tether: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tron

Tron: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Stellar

Stellar: 16,14 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 16,82 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 18,03 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com