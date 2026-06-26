DAX24.671 -1,3%Est506.222 -0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto7,6300 -1,0%Nas25.298 -0,2%Bitcoin52.547 -0,2%Euro1,1386 ±0,0%Öl71,99 -3,8%Gold4.081 +1,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F Micron Technology 869020 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 RENK RENK73
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen nahezu unverändert -- DAX geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- Zalando: BaFin prüft Verstöße beim Jahresabschluss -- Bayer, BYD, Gold, Bitcoin, Microsoft, ON, Chip-Aktien im Fokus
Top News
Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 26 im Überblick Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 26 im Überblick
KW 26 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 26 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 26 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

27.06.26 03:08 Uhr
KW 26 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8765 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9985 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
52.547,2788 EUR -103,9253 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
59.862,4730 USD -118,3929 USD -0,20%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.380,9633 EUR -2,1948 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.573,2095 USD -2,5003 USD -0,16%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8775 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
62,7070 EUR -0,3576 EUR -0,57%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
71,4365 USD -0,4074 USD -0,57%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9214 EUR 0,0025 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,0496 USD 0,0028 USD 0,27%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
496,3238 EUR -1,2342 EUR -0,25%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
565,4179 USD -1,4060 USD -0,25%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0661 EUR -0,0004 EUR -0,56%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0753 USD -0,0004 USD -0,56%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2808 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,04%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3199 USD -0,0001 USD -0,04%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
62,7655 EUR -0,2621 EUR -0,42%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
71,5032 USD -0,2986 USD -0,42%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1299 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,21%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,1480 USD -0,0003 USD -0,21%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0,4095 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0,4665 USD 0,0003 USD 0,05%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 26

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 26/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 21.06.2026 und dem 26.06.2026. Stand ist der 26.06.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -23,69 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Stellar

Stellar: -15,65 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -9,66 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Neo

Neo: -9,35 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -9,19 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -9,11 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ethereum

Ethereum: -7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: VeChain

VeChain: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ripple

Ripple: -7,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Litecoin

Litecoin: -7,26 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: -6,90 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Cardano

Cardano: -6,34 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Toncoin

Toncoin: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Tron

Tron: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Uniswap

Uniswap: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Solana

Solana: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Monero

Monero: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Avalanche

Avalanche: 3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com