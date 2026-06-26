KW 26 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
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Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 26/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 21.06.2026 und dem 26.06.2026. Stand ist der 26.06.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -23,69 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Stellar
Stellar: -15,65 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -9,66 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Neo
Neo: -9,35 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -9,19 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -9,11 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -7,67 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: -7,46 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: VeChain
VeChain: -7,43 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ripple
Ripple: -7,36 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Litecoin
Litecoin: -7,26 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: -6,90 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Cardano
Cardano: -6,34 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Toncoin
Toncoin: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -5,08 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,84 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -3,40 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tron
Tron: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Uniswap
Uniswap: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Solana
Solana: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Monero
Monero: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Avalanche
Avalanche: 3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com